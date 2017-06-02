Nigeria moves up in latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria moved up to the 38th position in the world and 4th in Africa in the latest ranking released by world football governing body, FIFA .

The ranking released on Thursday showed that Nigeria moved up two places from her 40th position in May.

Nigeria ranked 50th in the world in January, 41st in February, 41st in March and 40th in May.

According to the latest ranking, Nigeria scored 730 points behind Egypt with 903 points, 20th in the world and number one in Africa.

Senegal came second in Africa and 27th in the world with 839 points while Cameroon is third in Africa and 32nd in the world with 811 points.

The ranking showed that Brazil retained the number position in the world with 1715 points , followed by Argentina with 1626 points while Germany is third with 1511 points.