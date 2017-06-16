Nigeria: Navy Redeploys Senior Officers – AllAfrica.com
|
Vanguard
|
Nigeria: Navy Redeploys Senior Officers
AllAfrica.com
The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas has approved re-organisation of the upper echelons of the Nigerian Navy. A statement yesterday by Navy spokesman, Captain Suleman Dahun said 21 Rear Admirals were affected in the …
