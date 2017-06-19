Nigeria needs 32m STB for digital switch over – NBC

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the country needs 32 million Set Top Box (STB) to switch from analogue to digital terrestrial broadcasting. The Director-General of NBC, Ishaq Kawu made this known during a news conference on Digital Switch Over (DSO) held in Lagos on Friday. Kawu said that the number was arrived at by…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigeria needs 32m STB for digital switch over – NBC appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

