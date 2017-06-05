Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria needs N31trn annually to bridge infrastructure gap -Experts – Naija247news

Nigeria needs N31trn annually to bridge infrastructure gap -Experts
Economic experts Monday said Nigeria requires about N31 trillion yearly to bridge the nation's infrastructure gap. The country, they said, may be heading for economic doom if the government failed to provide the enabling environment for the private
