Nigeria needs people, leaders who think, act as Nigerians – U.S envoy advises

The U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. W. Stuart Symington, has, while advising the country, said that the nation needs people who think as Nigerians and leaders who think and act as Nigerians.

He advised Nigerians to identify and find ways of addressing various challenges facing the country.

Symington spoke in Sokoto on Tuesday when he paid a courtesy call on Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

“Nigeria is a nation that needs people who think as Nigerians and leaders who think and act as Nigerian leaders.

” I appreciate the existing partnerships between the U.S and Nigerian Governments, as well as the various state governments.

”I acknowledge the leadership roles you and your colleagues are playing for keeping people alive.

” I also acknowledge your successes in dealing with various challenges and strengthening education and access to health for women and children,” the envoy said.

He highlighted the roles of Nigerian press in ensuring peace and unity, saying,” the press is like a continuing education.

” The press connects people to the leaders and vice-versa; they are very critical in nation building,” Symington said.

In his remarks, Tambuwal commended the U.S Government and its people for holding Nigeria and Nigerians in high esteem.

”Nigeria and the U.S have been relating very closely on many issues and promoting world peace.

”U.S always wants to see Nigeria with the people living in harmony and with food on the table.

”I am also lauding the various interventions of the U.S Government in education, health, agriculture and empowerment, among others,” he said.

Tambuwal reiterated the resolve of the three tiers of government to continue to be accountable and transparent in conducting the affairs of the state.

He stressed the need for Nigeria to continue to remain one and united country, noting,” the recent agitations are part of the evolution of Nigeria.

”Nigeria will be better, if we remain as one people, with a common destiny.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and all of us are not oblivious of the concerns of Nigerians,” Tambuwal said.

