Nigeria: New Nigeria Air Carrier, Jetwest, to Begin Operation December – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: New Nigeria Air Carrier, Jetwest, to Begin Operation December
AllAfrica.com
A new airline, JetWest, is set to begin operation in the Nigerian aviation industry, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt. The airline, founded by a Nigerian entrepreneur, Dikko Nwachukwu, is being cleared for take-off and is billed to begin operation in December.
JetWest airline makes debut in December
JetWest airline to begin operation in Nigeria
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!