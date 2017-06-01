Nigeria not ripe for Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, says Islamic cleric

National President of foremost Islamic group, Jamaatu Izalatul Bidiah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah, JIBWS, Sheikh Mohammed Sani Yahaya Jingiri has said that Nigeria was not ripe for Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, saying such arrangement could heat the nation’s polity and threaten its hard earned democracy. Jingiri, who spoke when he led national executives of the group to […]

