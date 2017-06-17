Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria not united, Christians can’t build churches in Northern states – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday opined that Nigeria is not united. In a series of tweets, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain wondered why people say Nigeria is united when Christians cannot buy “lands to build churches in core north.” Further noting that Nigeria is not united, the former Minister alleged that Christians […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

