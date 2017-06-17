Nigeria not united, Christians can’t build churches in Northern states – Fani-Kayode
Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday opined that Nigeria is not united. In a series of tweets, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain wondered why people say Nigeria is united when Christians cannot buy “lands to build churches in core north.” Further noting that Nigeria is not united, the former Minister alleged that Christians […]
Nigeria not united, Christians can’t build churches in Northern states – Fani-Kayode
