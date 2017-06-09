Nigeria: NSE Transactions Maintain Bullish Trend – AllAfrica.com
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
Nigeria: NSE Transactions Maintain Bullish Trend
AllAfrica.com
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market indicators extended price growth on Thursday, appreciating further by 0.77 per cent amid gains by petroleum equities. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index inched 251.26 points or …
NSE LIVE! Equities sustain rally with N87bn gain
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
