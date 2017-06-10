Nigeria Police Arrest Notorious Most Wanted Kidnapper, Evans in Lagos State

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested a dreaded, brilliant and Notorious kidnapper simply identified as Evans in Lagos state.

Vanguard reports that Evans was arrested in Murtala Muhammed Airport on his way out of the country, however, the eagle online reported that Evans was nabbed in his luxurious home in Magodo Estate.

The police recently placed a 30 million Naira prize down

