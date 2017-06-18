Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Premier League Live Scores/Results Today 18th June 2017

  • Today’s Matches
StandingsNIGERIA: Premier League
18.06. 16:00 Finished Abia Warriors 2 – 1 Plateau (1 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Akwa 2 – 0 Katsina United FC (2 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished El Kanemi 2 – 0 Remo Stars (1 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Ifeanyi Ubah 0 – 0 Wikki (0 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Kano 3 – 1 MFM FC (1 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Nasarawa 1 – 0 Enyimba (0 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Niger Tornadoes 0 – 0 Enugu Rangers (0 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Shooting 2 – 0 Bukola Saraki (0 – 0)
18.06. 16:00 Finished Sunshine Stars 2 – 1 Gombe (1 – 0)

