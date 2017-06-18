Nigeria Premier League Live Scores/Results Today 18th June 2017
Nigeria Premier League Live Scores/Results Today 18th June 2017
|StandingsNIGERIA: Premier League
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Abia Warriors
|2 – 1
|Plateau
|(1 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Akwa
|2 – 0
|Katsina United FC
|(2 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|El Kanemi
|2 – 0
|Remo Stars
|(1 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Ifeanyi Ubah
|0 – 0
|Wikki
|(0 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Kano
|3 – 1
|MFM FC
|(1 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Nasarawa
|1 – 0
|Enyimba
|(0 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Niger Tornadoes
|0 – 0
|Enugu Rangers
|(0 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Shooting
|2 – 0
|Bukola Saraki
|(0 – 0)
|18.06. 16:00
|Finished
|Sunshine Stars
|2 – 1
|Gombe
|(1 – 0)
