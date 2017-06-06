Nigeria: Procter & Gamble Expands Footprint in Nigeria – AllAfrica.com
|
Ventures Africa
|
Nigeria: Procter & Gamble Expands Footprint in Nigeria
AllAfrica.com
Procter & Gamble, a leading FMCG company, has expanded its footprint in Nigeria by commissioning a state of the art production line for it Always brand at the P&G manufacturing site in Agbara, Ogun State. The manufacturing line was formally declared …
Weekly Economic Index: Nigerian Stock Market records an all year high as the naira continues to appreciate
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!