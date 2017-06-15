Nigeria receives $3.7bn revenue from Shell – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Nigeria receives $3.7bn revenue from Shell
TVC News
Nigerian Government is said to have received the sum of $3.7 billion in taxes and royalties, from Anglo-Dutch Shell Group. According to latest global report by the group,the sum signifies the highest payment made to any single government among the …
Shell paid $10 million in taxes, other payments to Pennsylvania last year
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!