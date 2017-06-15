Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria receives $3.7bn revenue from Shell – TVC News

Nigeria receives $3.7bn revenue from Shell
Nigerian Government is said to have received the sum of $3.7 billion in taxes and royalties, from Anglo-Dutch Shell Group. According to latest global report by the group,the sum signifies the highest payment made to any single government among the
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

