Nigeria Rise In FIFA Ranking As S/Africa Slip; Cameroon, Algeria Also Rise
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria Rise In FIFA Ranking As S/Africa Slip; Cameroon, Algeria Also Rise
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria moved two places up to 38th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Super Eagles who will play the Hawks of Togo in an international friendly same day in Paris gained four points to reach …
