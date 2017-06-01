Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria Rise In FIFA Ranking As S/Africa Slip; Cameroon, Algeria Also Rise – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Complete Sports Nigeria

Nigeria Rise In FIFA Ranking As S/Africa Slip; Cameroon, Algeria Also Rise
Complete Sports Nigeria
Nigeria moved two places up to 38th position in the latest FIFA ranking released on Thursday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com. The Super Eagles who will play the Hawks of Togo in an international friendly same day in Paris gained four points to reach …
Nigeria move up two places in new FIFA rankingTheCable
Kenya moves up four places in Fifa rankingsGoal.com
Bafana Bafana drop one place in the latest FIFA rannkingsTimes LIVE
ESPN FC –Press TV –Soccer Laduma –Kawowo Sports
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.