Nigeria Senate propose the return of tolls back to major roads

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerians might begin to experience toll gates at major roads in the country as the Senate is proposing the return of tolls on federal roads and the setting aside of 0.5 per cent of transport fares paid by mass transit passengers for inter-state trips to generate funds for the rehabilitation and maintenance of roads in …

