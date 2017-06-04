Nigeria senators set to buy flats worth N50 million in Abuja

According to reports coming in from the National Assembly, the lawmakers might have to pay N2.5m every month due to the mortgage facility that they are about to embark on. It was gathered that the lawmakers are buying flats in an estate close to Apo Legislative Quarters in Abuja at N50m each, while payment for …

