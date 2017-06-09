Nigeria set to export certified yams to UK and US – The Nation Newspaper
|
Nigeria set to export certified yams to UK and US
The Nation Newspaper
Nigeria is set to export its first consignment of certified yams to the United Kingdom and United States this month, the Minister Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has said. This will mark a milestone in efforts to bring Nigeria back …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
