Nigeria sets October deadline for submission of 2018 budget to NASS

Nigeria’s 2018 budget will be transmitted to the National Assembly by October to ensure a speedy passage, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, said Thursday. Authorities target the 2018 budget will be the first full-year budget and fully aligned with the objectives/priorities of the ERGP following the finalization of that document. The 2017 budget was passed six…

