Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria should remain together in ‘marriage’ – Osinbajo

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged all and sundry to work in harmony for the Nigeria project to be achieved. Osinbajo called on those agitating for self independence to bury the idea but work for peace and unity of Nigeria. He made the call on the heels of ultimatum issued by Northern youths on […]

Nigeria should remain together in ‘marriage’ – Osinbajo

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.