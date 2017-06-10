Nigeria should remain together in ‘marriage’ – Osinbajo

Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged all and sundry to work in harmony for the Nigeria project to be achieved. Osinbajo called on those agitating for self independence to bury the idea but work for peace and unity of Nigeria. He made the call on the heels of ultimatum issued by Northern youths on […]

