Nigeria Signs N4.34bn Mou With Dangote, Others For Reconstruction Of Apapa Wharf Road

The Nigerian government, through the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dangote Group and other stakeholders for the reconstruction of Apapa wharf road in Lagos.

NAN reports that by the signing of the N4.34 billion MoU, the site has been handed over to Dangote and other stakeholders to commence reconstruction of the road.

Speaking at the signing of the MoU in Lagos on Saturday, Fashola said that it was difficult to move cargo due to the gridlock caused by the bad state of the road.

He explained that the decision of the transporters to use the road instead of rail for haulage increased gridlock, caused degeneration as well as well as hardship to residents of Apapa.

“As a result of all these unsavory practices, we have reached a point of near total gridlock, it is difficult to move cargo in or out, difficult for residents to get home and this must stop,” the minister said. “We have finished with the design, we now have a Bill of Quantity and the cost of the road is N4.34 billion to be funded and paid for by these three groups, Flour Mills of Nigeria, AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd and NPA.”

The minister pleaded with My Nuru, Apapa area commander of the Nigerian Police Force, to apprehend reckless drivers who drive against traffic during the period of construction.

