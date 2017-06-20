Nigeria Sports Award inaugurates new panel – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Sports Award inaugurates new panel
Nigeria Today
The Nigerian Sport Awards has inaugurated a new award panel. This follows the dissolution of the Ikeddy Isiguzo led panel, which has been in charge for the past five years. Executive Director, Unmissable Incentive Limited, Kayode Idowu, revealed this …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!