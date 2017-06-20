Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria Sports Award inaugurates new panel – Vanguard

Nigeria Sports Award inaugurates new panel
The Nigerian Sport Awards has inaugurated a new award panel. This follows the dissolution of the Ikeddy Isiguzo led panel, which has been in charge for the past five years. Executive Director, Unmissable Incentive Limited, Kayode Idowu, revealed this …

