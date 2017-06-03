Nigeria: Stop Calling Dancers Prostitutes, Dancer Kaffy Begs – AllAfrica.com
|
Nigeria: Stop Calling Dancers Prostitutes, Dancer Kaffy Begs
AllAfrica.com
Guinness Book of World Records holder and world class professional dancer cum choreographer, Kafayat Shefau, popularly known as 'Kaffy', in an exclusive chat with Showtime has come out to beg people to stop tagging professional dancers and …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!