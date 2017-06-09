Nigeria telecoms consumers spent $6.6b in 2016 – Danbatta

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta has described the Nigerian telecom consumer as the most central stakeholder in the telecom ecosystem. The consumer, he stated spent US$6.6b in 2016 and the figure is expected to rise considering the array of emergent value added services. Danbatta stated this at Oredo […]

Nigeria telecoms consumers spent $6.6b in 2016 – Danbatta

