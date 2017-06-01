Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria thrashes Togo in France

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

By Emmanuel Okogba

Three first half goals from the Super Eagles ensured that they continue their unbeaten run under manager Gernot Rohr.

The Premier League representation stole the show as a brace from Leicester’s Ahmed Musa in the 3rd and 17th minutes followed by an easy tap in by Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho saw to it that the Hawks of Togo remain without a win in their last five matches.

Musa opened scoring when Togo’s goalkeeper Alassani spilled Iwobi’s cross along Musa’s path, then doubled the scoreline with an assist from Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi.  Iheanacho wrapped things up when he easily tapped in an assist from Oghenekaro Etebo.

The game saw the likes of Premier League bound Henry Onyekuru, Olanrewaju Kayode and Victor Osimhen make their debut for the senior national team.

The team will now return to Nigeria for their all important Nations Cup qualifier against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa billed for June 10th at the Godswill Akpabio Int’l stadium.

 

 

