Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria to Export Certified Yams to UK, US – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Nigeria to Export Certified Yams to UK, US
THISDAY Newspapers
The federal government is set to achieve a milestone in the effort to restore Nigeria into the agro-commodities export market by exporting its first consignment of certified yams to the United Kingdom and the United States on June 29. The feat is
Nigeria set to export certified yams to UK and USThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.