Nigeria to host 8th Commonwealth Africa anti-corruption conference – The Nation Newspaper

Nigeria to host 8th Commonwealth Africa anti-corruption conference

Nigeria to host 8th Commonwealth Africa anti-corruption conference
Nigeria has been picked to host the 8th regional conference of anti-corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa in 2018, according to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). EFCC spokesman, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said on Thursday that …
