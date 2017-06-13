Nigeria to sell 100 bln naira debut sukuk this month – DMO

Nigeria plans to sell a 100 billion naira ($328 mln) debut sovereign sukuk in the local market this month to help fund road projects, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday. The Islamic bond with a 7-year tenor will go on sale on June 28 for three days via book building, the DMO said….

