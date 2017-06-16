Nigeria to sell 140 bln naira bonds on June 21 – debt office

Nigeria plans to auction 140 billion naira ($460 million) in bonds on June 21, the Debt Management Office said on Friday. The debt office will sell 40 billion naira of bonds due in 2021 and 50 billion naira each of bonds due in 2027 and in 2037, using a Dutch auction system. Settlement is expected…

