Nigeria Troops discovers kidnappers hideout, two killed in raid

The Joint Task Force protecting oil facilities in the Niger Delta has killed two kidnappers in a multiple raid on kidnappers’ hideouts. The task force also rescued one of the kidnapped victims. Commander of the JTF, Rear Adm. Suleman Apochi, made the disclosure at a news conference in Yenagoa on Tuesday. The commander spoke through …

The post Nigeria Troops discovers kidnappers hideout, two killed in raid appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

