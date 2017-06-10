Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Eagles line-up

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

 

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Daniel Akpeyi (GK)

Shehu Abdullahi

Elderson Echiejile

William Troost-Ekong

Chidozie Awaziem

Oghenekaro Etebo

Ogenyi Onazi

Wilfred Ndidi

Moses Simon

Alex Iwobi

Kelechi Iheanacho.

The post Nigeria vs South Africa: Super Eagles line-up appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.