Nigeria vs South Africa: Tunde Disu gives analysis of Super Eagles, technical crew – Daily Post Nigeria

Nigeria vs South Africa: Tunde Disu gives analysis of Super Eagles, technical crew
Tunde Disu, former Technical Director, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has attributed the Super Eagles 0-2 loss to South Africa's Bafana Bafana in the AFCON qualifier on Saturday to tactical deficiency. The former Flying Eagles Coach said on Tuesday …
