Nigeria wallop Togo 3-0 in Nations Cup warm up friendly

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

Two goals from Ahmed Musa and another from Kelechi Iheanacho helped Nigeria beat Togo 3-0 in a friendly international played at the Municipal Stadium in Saint Leu La Foret, France on Thursday evening. All the goals came before the half-hour mark in the match in which the Leicester City striker Musa took his goal tally to 13 for the Super Eagles after three minutes. Alex Iwobi also provided the assist that helped Musa scored the second game in the 17 Alex Iwobi provided the assists that helped Musa scored the two goals.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

