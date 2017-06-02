Nigeria: Why Garri, Semo and Fufu are now more Expensive – Farmers’ Body – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigeria: Why Garri, Semo and Fufu are now more Expensive – Farmers' Body
Nigerian Bulletin
According to Segun Adewumi, President of the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association, the recent reduction in cassava supply and increased cost of cassava products is due to herdsmen attacks on farms. “It has been a very difficult time for cassava farmers …
