Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria will be out of recession In 2018 – NBS boss Yemi Kale – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Nigeria will be out of recession In 2018 – NBS boss Yemi Kale
NAIJ.COM
The federal government has said the current recession ravaging Nigeria will come to an end in 2018. Speaking in an interview with Economic Confidential, a financial magazine, the statistician general of the federation Yemi Kale said, Nigeria will
How APC, PDP dubiously used official statistics – NBS boss Yemi KalePremium Times
Nigeria's economy sees positive signs: officialXinhua

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.