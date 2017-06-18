Nigeria Will Never Break Up – Edo Gov., Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki of Edo has called on Nigerians to stop agitations for the country’s disintegration, saying all ethnic groups have a lot to contribute to its development.

Obaseki made the call in Benin on Sunday at the St. Patrick Catholic Church, Ikpoba Hill, 4 Brigade Garrison, Nigerian Army.

‘‘We are one; Nigeria has come to stay; every group has its own relevance in the country.’’

The governor, who said Nigeria would never break up, admonished divisive elements to stop the hate speeches.

He, therefore, called on Church leaders to pray for the continued unity and economic prosperity of the country.

Obaseki explained that he decided to worship at the Church because it volunteered to house equipment of contractors handling the ongoing rehabilitation of the Luckyway road project.

He stated that his administration is working tirelessly to redefine the value of a political office and make its occupiers see it as service to the electorate and residents of the area.

According to him, most of those who served in the military deserve better infrastructure.

Obaseki, who volunteered to join the Church’s harvest committee, gave an assurance that he would assist the Church to raise funds for the completion of its building project.

Earlier, Rev. Father Richard Bwami, a retired major, had applauded the governor for tackling the deplorable road situation in the locality.

Bwami described Obaseki as an action governor whose commendable performance is glaring statewide.

