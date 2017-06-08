Nigeria woos Norwegian investors, assures of conducive environment

By Godwin Oritse

THE Minister of Transportation, Honourable Rotimi Amaechi, has told Norwegian investors that Nigeria maritime sector is a haven of opportunities for the world maritime industry to tap into.

Speaking at the just concluded Nor-Shipping 2017 which held at Lillstrome, Norway, Amaechi assured the audience that Nigeria is a strategic destination for investment opportunities, stressing that Nigeria epitomizes a broad spectrum of the African continent.

Amaechi also assured the Nor-Shipping participants that the anti-corruption stance of the Federal Government and the establishment of the National Trade Data Centre were expected to eliminate inherent corporate governance abuses and assured investors that they would have good returns on their investments.

“Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa with about 183 million people and by extension, with the cumulative population of two landlocked countries of Chad Republic which is 14.9m people and Niger Republic with 21.3m people creates a huge consuming market and comparable cheap labour”.

Similarly, the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, stated that Nigeria as a maritime nation is endowed by nature with over 850 kilometers of coastline.

He pointed out that the country has six modern port complexes and a fast developing intermodal transport system as well as abundant trained workforce combined with a standard regulatory regime amongst others which are benefits accruable to investing in the Nigeria maritime sector.

