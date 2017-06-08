Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Afro Hip Hop act, Blixxy seals international management deal, released new video with Oritsefemi

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Good things are bound for Nigeria indigenous music sensation Blixxy, After carting away various awards in 2016, releasing jaw dropping videos and topping musical charts in Nigeria, is set to make his international presence in the America music scene. The irionor, this year, mumu & magodo crooner penned down an international management deal with America …

The post Nigerian Afro Hip Hop act, Blixxy seals international management deal, released new video with Oritsefemi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.