Nigerian and Arsenal Striker pictured helping his parents fry garri
Nigerian and Arsenal FC footballer, Kelechi Nwakali, was pictured helping his parents fry garri during a visit to his village. He Shared the above pictured on Instagram and captioned it; Went to the village today to do the things I know how to do the things I enjoy doing it was fun you will know …
