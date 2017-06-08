Nigerian Army Apprehend 2 Fake Soldiers Wearing Camouflage In Delta – Reports Afrique News
|
Reports Afrique News
|
Nigerian Army Apprehend 2 Fake Soldiers Wearing Camouflage In Delta
Reports Afrique News
Nigerian Army troops of the 3 Battalion, operating in Delta State have arrested two fake soldiers, who go about in camouflage extorting and maltreating innocent Nigerians. The suspects who were identified as Onwusuluke Kelechi and Emejo Benedict …
2 fake soldiers nabbed in Delta
Nigerian army arrests 2 fake soldiers in Delta state
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!