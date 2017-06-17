Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army confirms the arrest of top Boko Haram terrorist

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian army on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed, alias “Aliko”. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in the statement said that “Aliko” was arrested on Friday by troops of 33 Brigade following a tip off in Yuga village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, …

The post Nigerian Army confirms the arrest of top Boko Haram terrorist appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.