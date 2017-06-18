Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army laments the poor state of the military prisons

The Nigerian Army has admitted that some military detention facilities in the country are overcrowded and some detainees have died in the cells. The army’s Special Board of Inquiry inaugurated to investigate allegations of human rights’ violations by soldiers and officers, made this submission in a report obtained by our correspondent. According to the report, …

