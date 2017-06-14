Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army settles out of Court following N250million Lawsuit by Woman Assaulted in Ikorodu

The Nigerian Army has decided to settle out of court its case with Ruth Orji who was brutalized in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State in March earlier this year. A Non-Governmental Organization Joint Legal Action Aids (JLAA) had sued the Nigerian Army on her behalf for N250m after photos of her made the rounds on […]

