Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army University a unique, specialised solution centre, says Buratai – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Nigerian Army University a unique, specialised solution centre, says Buratai
Vanguard
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies(NAITES), Biu; to metamorphose into a varsity; is to become a “unique and specialized solution centre” for the nation and its …
Army varsity will provide security solutions, says BurataiThe Nation Newspaper
Army University to take off in September – COASPremium Times
Shettima Presents C of O of Military Varsity to BurataiTHISDAY Newspapers
Guardian (blog) –NTA News
all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.