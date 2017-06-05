Nigerian Army University a unique, specialised solution centre, says Buratai

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai has said that the Nigerian Army Institute of Technology and Environmental Studies(NAITES), Biu; to metamorphose into a varsity; is to become a “unique and specialized solution centre” for the nation and its military in the North.

Buratai disclosed this on Monday, while presenting the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the Nigerian Army University site to Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state at Government House, Maiduguri.

He said the establishment of the army university, was based on the requirements and challenges where solutions could be found not only in the military strategy for tactics and operational activities, but in science and technology.

“Your Excellency, we are really grateful for this timely offer for this very large land (50 square kilometres) for the Nigerian Army University. Our joy knows no bound for this singular act of yours and indeed the Governor of Borno state,” said Buratai.

He said one of the requirements of the varsity; was to have a minimum of 50 km by 10 km of land for the takeoff the varsity in September of October this year.

He added: “We have taken steps already to actualize this varsity project. We have already gotten the military allocation for this year’s national budget; which is one of the requirements of establishing the university.”

On military challenges, he said: “We have a lot of requirements in order to keep pace with the global trends. The military and the world over always get the best from such institutions; where they would be able to find solutions to specific challenges.”

Buratai however noted that this is not only a military university, but open to the general public.

“This proposed army varsity, sited in Biu town of Borno state, is equally a solution centre to national development and requirements; where solutions from different fields of human endeavor are brought for considerations,” he said.

He said that the floor will be open to the various researchers to carryout relevant researches to find solutions to the needs of the nation and humanity.

The post Nigerian Army University a unique, specialised solution centre, says Buratai appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

