Nigerian Army University Set To Take-off September 2017

Nigerian Army University To Take-off September, The Nigerian Army High Command, along with the Planning and Implementation Committee (PIC) of the proposed Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, is irrevocably committed towards the actualisation of the take-off of the Institution, by September 2017, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, has said. …

The post Nigerian Army University Set To Take-off September 2017 appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

