Nigerian arrested in India with drugs worth N161 million

A Nigerian drug trafficker has been arrested in Gujarat India, with narcotics worth over $525,000. The 27-year-old Nigerian, identified as Chinedu Okafor, was travelling from Delhi to Goa when he was nabbed on the Madgoan Rajdhani Express train. He had frequented the route and triggered suspicions before his arrest by operatives of the Narcotics Control…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigerian arrested in India with drugs worth N161 million appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

