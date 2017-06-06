Nigerian artist aims to change perceptions with graffiti – Hindustan Times
|
Hindustan Times
|
Nigerian artist aims to change perceptions with graffiti
Hindustan Times
Okpunkolo Osa is hoping his new colorful murals on the streets of Lagos will help Nigerians to see street art in a positive light. Since graffiti is looked down upon and seen as a damage to the property, in the country. Okpunkolo Osa is inspired by UK …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!