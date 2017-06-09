Nigerian-born Chi Onwurah wins seat in the UK general election [PHOTOS] – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian-born Chi Onwurah wins seat in the UK general election

Nigerian-born Chi Onwurah wins seat in the UK general election [PHOTOS]
British-Born Nigerian, Chinyelu “Chi” Onwurah has won first seat of the night at Newcastle Central in the ongoing general elections in the United Kingdom. Newcastle is now the first general election constituency to be declared, with Labour candidate
