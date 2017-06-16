Nigerian Boxers Arrive In Congo Brazzaville For World Championship Qualifiers

By James Agberebi:

Seven Nigerian boxers are already in Congo Brazzaville for the 2017 Africa Boxing Championship.

This was revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com by national boxing coach, Tony Konyegwachi.

The 2017 Africa Boxing Championship holds from Saturday, June 17 to Monday June 26.

The championship also serves as the qualifiers for the 19th edition of the World Boxing Championship billed for Berlin, Germany from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, September 3, 2017.

According to Konyegwachi, the boxers, mainly from the Nigerian Army, who left for Congo Brazzaville on Thursday, are made up of five men and two women

Notable among the two female boxers is Caroline Linus who won silver medal for Nigeria in the women's flyweight at the 2015 All Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville.

Linus also won silver at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games qualifiers in Cameroon in March, 2016.

Konyegwachi, who represented Nigeria at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, said the boxers will be led by Army boxing coach Mohammed Suleiman.

